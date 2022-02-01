URBANA — The University of Illinois will move to online instruction for the rest of the week to prepare for “potentially dangerous” winter weather, administrators announced Tuesday afternoon.
“Our goal is to reduce the number of people on the campus to allow limited staff to provide essential support services to our students and to let (Facilities and Services) safely clear sidewalks, streets and parking lots,” said a mass email co-signed by Chancellor Robert Jones and Provost Andreas Cangellaris.
All COVID-19 testing sites on campus will be closed Wednesday, and only the Illini Union testing site is expected to reopen on Thursday at noon for those who need it, the email said.
Those who fall out of testing compliance while the sites are closed will not face disciplinary action.
As for employees, “everyone who can work remotely should plan to do so if possible (with approval by your unit) on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday,” the email said.