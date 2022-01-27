OAKWOOD — Crews are working to fix the fifth of five water-main breaks that have occurred in Oakwood the last two days — shutting off water to the entire community of about 1,600 people.
Mayor Heather McArty said she expects a boil order will be lifted sometime Friday, pending water testing.
McArty said the majority of the main breaks occurred Wednesday, but two of them happened overnight.
Utilities Inc., which owns the village’s water system, is undertaking the repairs.
“I was in contact with the area manager to make comfort arrangements to bring in water for our residents while they service the mains,” McArty said Thursday afternoon.
The bottled water is expected to be at village hall about 4:30 p.m. today. It will be passed out until 6 p.m. and during business hours Friday.
Arrangements have also been made where residents can pick up one 3-gallon or 5-gallon bottle of water (depending on household size) at Culligan, 107 W. Fairchild St., Danville.
Three breaks reportedly occurred in a mobile-home park, and the others on South Oakwood Street and the corner of Collett and Olmstead streets.
McArty said water main breaks have been fairly common in recent years — primarily during winter but also occurring during the spring and summer.
“The reason the village sold the rights (to the water system) in 2014 is we don’t have the equipment, resources and manpower to get EPA compliance,” she said. “Our inadequate resources — Utilities Inc. had the resources to tackle that.”
She said the company has been upgrading the water system in town.
Additional information and updates can be found at Utilities Inc.'s website, uiwater.com, or by calling its customer service line at 800-831-2359.