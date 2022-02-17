Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Periods of snow and windy. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. High 29F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers this evening. Then clearing skies later. Low near 0F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.