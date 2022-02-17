Interstate 74 eastbound lanes just west of Mansfield are closed due to multiple accidents involving semi tractor-trailer trucks, state police said this afternoon.
Troopers are dealing with a rash of accidents due to the weather and road conditions.
Police said travel on I-74 between Mansfield and Champaign "is highly discouraged."
****
A wintry mix that began falling in the Champaign-Urbana area over the noon hour has prompted early closings of area schools and some restaurants, to name a few:
- Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman closed the courthouse and sheriff's office in downtown Urbana and the Brookens Administrative Center in east Urbana effective at 1 p.m. All are expected to be open for business as usual Friday.
- All Danville city buildings closed at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Operations Friday are dependent on the overnight weather.
- Danville Mass Transit does not plan to run the 10 Danville-Champaign route that leaves Danville at 4:20 p.m. Thursday.
- Illinois State Police are already dealing with accidents on Interstate 57 involving vehicles sliding off the roadway. Motorists should stay off the interstates if possible.
- University of Illinois classes moved online as of 2 p.m. Thursday.
- The Village of Rantoul announced that vehicles on designated snow routes must be moved by 3 p.m. Thursday. Routes can be found on the village website.