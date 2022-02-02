The latest on a winter storm set to dump 12-18 inches of snow throughout the area:
UPDATE: 1:36 p.m.
URBANA -- Champaign County highway workers planned to cease snow-removal efforts at 6 p.m. Wednesday as high winds were making their work dangerous and near impossible.
“It’s all bad,” said county highway engineer Jeff Blue. “There isn’t a good area in the county now. The north wind is going to cover the east-west roads quicker.”
“We just can’t stay ahead of it,” Blue said around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Blue said a full complement of 10 plow drivers went out in the rain about midnight Tuesday and put salt down in advance of the freezing rain that he said started around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
The plan is to assess conditions at 6 a.m. Thursday in daylight before deciding how to proceed.
The information he had Wednesday from the National Weather Service is that winds were to gust at 35 to 40 mph throughout the day Thursday but improve Friday to the 10-to-15-mph range.
“We’ve employed extra loaders and equipment once the wind dies down to clear out the roads,” he said.
Blue begged drivers to stay off county roads unless travel was “absolutely necessary.”
“We will have plows stationed throughout the county overnight to aid in emergency calls if needed,” Blue said.
UPDATE: 1:20 p.m.
Area roads were mostly empty Wednesday afternoon, save for plows and some adventurous snowmobilers.
UPDATE: 12:54 p.m.
The National Weather Service office in Lincoln is projecting another 2 to 3 inches of snow will accumulate between now and 6 p.m. After a break, snow is expected to pick up again overnight and into Thursday.
Here is our latest thinking regarding additional snowfall amounts this afternoon. Snow will taper off from west to east, resulting in the heaviest accumulations this afternoon occurring across eastern Illinois. More snow is expected overnight into the day on Thursday #ILwx pic.twitter.com/fCNGyPL8dv— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) February 2, 2022
The weather service also said northerly wind gusts above 30 mph will cause blowing and drifting snow and has reduced visibility to under 1 mile in the area. The public is advised to say home if at all possible.
Treacherous travel conditions will continue this afternoon. Northerly wind gusts over 30 mph are expected, which will create blowing and drifting snow. Visibility is less than one mile across the area, and numerous accidents are being reported. Stay home if at all possible. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/qMaiwUY8u9— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) February 2, 2022
UPDATE: 11:52 a.m.
CHAMPAIGN -- Schnucks stores throughout the area have announced they will be closing early as a result of the storm.
In an email sent to customers, the grocery chain announced that its stores in Champaign, Urbana, Savoy and Mahomet are all set to close at 3 p.m. today and reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Store hours will be updated at schnucks.com/storeupdates.
UPDATE: 10:39 a.m.
CHAMPAIGN -- The westbound lanes of Interstate 74 near the Champaign-Piatt county line have been blocked as a result of "multiple (jack-knifed) semis," according to state police.
Hazardous road conditions contributed the accidents near milepost 163 between Mansfield and Farmer City.
Also, I-57 northbound is closed at the Bradley exit just north of Kankakee because of a jack-knifed truck.