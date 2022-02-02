The latest on a winter storm set to dump 12-18 inches of snow throughout the area:
UPDATE: 4:14 p.m.
URBANA -- Eastbound Interstate 74 was closed for about a half-hour Wednesday afternoon at milepost 188, about halfway between Urbana and St. Joseph, as crews worked to clear a crash.
Traffic on the highway was diverted to U.S. 150 via University Avenue.
UPDATE: 3:32 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued an updated forecast that calls for snow to taper off this evening, then being again overnight. The service is predicting that will result in an additional 4 to 8 inches of snow, with higher amounts being south and east of the Interstate 57/72 interchange.
3 PM Wednesday Update: Here's our forecasted *additional* snow amounts from now through the end of the winter storm on Thursday afternoon. Confidence is highest in accumulating snow south of I-72 #ILwx pic.twitter.com/dhsnFhuZ5k— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) February 2, 2022
UPDATE: 3:17 p.m.
CHAMPAIGN -- Illinois State Police in and near Champaign County have dealt with scores of calls to assist motorists and dozens of accidents Wednesday, many of them involving jackknifed semi trucks and some involving trapped drivers, on interstates 57 and 74.
Police report that between midnight Tuesday and 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, in the nine-county District 10, which includes Champaign, Vermilion, Douglas, Coles, Piatt and Macon counties as well as interstates 72, 74 and 57, there were 95 calls to assist motorists and 16 crashes.
In District 6, which includes all of McLean, DeWitt and Livingston counties, there were 63 motorist assists and 20 crashes, and in District 21, which includes Ford, Iroquois and Kankakee counties, there were 43 motorist assists and eight crashes in that 14-plus hour time frame.
Conditions are treacherous for troopers, ambulance personnel and volunteer firefighters helping with the interstate calls.
In Champaign, police Lt. Aaron Lack said there’s good news and bad news regarding in-town driving.
“I was told the traffic is reduced to about 30 percent of what it usually is. But the driving is so bad that even the smaller amount of traffic is sliding off the road and getting into accidents,” he said.
Most of those involved property damage but some have involved minor injuries, he said.
UPDATE: 2:32 p.m.
CHAMPAIGN -- The first major snowfall of the season made for a subdued University of Illinois campus on Wednesday. Students ambled about around landmarks and built snowy structures on the lawns of buildings.
It was quiet, except for the beeps and blares of plows circling the streets and sidewalks. Many Green Street staples — Mia Za’s, Cracked, McDonalds, Spoon House and more — remained open for business, and delivery drivers made harrowing trips across slippery sidewalks to get food to their customers.
Some major campus buildings, like the Illini Union, were open, even if some of the restaurants inside, like Just Bee Acai, weren’t ready for business. Students took advantage of a place to warm up, bought coffee at the Courtyard Café Starbucks and completed schoolwork as remote instruction pushes on through the rest of the week.
UPDATE: 2:16 p.m.
CHAMPAIGN -- Public works employees in both Champaign and Urbana were out in force Wednesday trying their best to clear roads during continuous snowfall and high winds.
In Urbana, two crews of “11 snow fighters plus a supervisor” each were working 12-hour shifts, said Vince Gustafson, deputy director of operations, to keep primary and secondary streets open. And they had no plans to let up: “We’re giving it all we got.”
“With the rate at which the snow is falling, we are trying to maintain our major arterial routes,” he said Wednesday afternoon, referring to Main Street, Lincoln Avenue and Philo and Windsor roads, for example.
“There are a lot of folks out there getting stuck right now," he said. "We’ve seen quite a few cars having trouble navigating, especially low-clearance vehicles stopping at stop signs and having trouble getting moving again. It’s very important for folks to realize if they don’t have to be out to please stay home."
Although the wind is not quite as serious an issue in the interior of the city, Gustafson said it does cause drifting problems on the outskirts of town on streets such as East and West Windsor on the south, Washington Street on the east edge of town, and Airport Road on the city’s north side by Farm and Fleet.
“They will blow completely shut an hour after we are gone," he said. "We are circling the trucks and equipment round and round on the same routes."
Gustafson said he’s got direct communication with police, fire and ambulance personnel so that if they need help getting to a particular area, he can send a plow.
“Anecdotally, my supervisor is talking to several police officers who need help,” he said.
In the county, sheriff’s Lt. Tony Shaw said call volume was relatively low Wednesday.
“People appear to be staying off the roadway. Accidents have been at a minimum” for deputies, he said.
In Champaign, public works crews have been on the job since 11 p.m. Tuesday, getting roads salted before the rain began turning to sleet, according to public works spokesman Kris Koester.
Crews began plowing about 2 a.m. Wednesday, with snow turning heavier about 8 a.m., he said.
Plowing has continued, and will continue Thursday, with crews working 12-hour shifts, Koester said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, it was still a challenge keeping main roads cleared as snow continued to fall and drift.
“I'd say we’re spending a lot of time just keeping up with the primary routes,” Koester said.
It was likely that plowing of residential streets wouldn’t begin until Wednesday night, he said. The city has hired some contract help to clear streets in some neighborhoods west of Interstate 57 so city crews can at least make a pass through other residential areas, he said.
“We thank people for staying home if they can,” he said.
UPDATE: 1:54 p.m.
HOMER -- Mayor Jeremy Richards announced that Village Hall would serve as an emergency shelter in the event of a power outage in the village.
Anyone who loses power can come to Village Hall, 200 E. Second St., to stay warm. Pets are also welcome as long as they are in a crate. Officials advise bringing something warm to lie on and some snacks and water. Those needing assistance in getting to Village Hall can call the village at 217-896-2521.
UPDATE: 1:36 p.m.
URBANA -- Champaign County highway workers planned to cease snow-removal efforts at 6 p.m. Wednesday as high winds were making their work dangerous and near impossible.
“It’s all bad,” said county highway engineer Jeff Blue. “There isn’t a good area in the county now. The north wind is going to cover the east-west roads quicker.”
“We just can’t stay ahead of it,” Blue said around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Blue said a full complement of 10 plow drivers went out in the rain about midnight Tuesday and put salt down in advance of the freezing rain that he said started around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
The plan is to assess conditions at 6 a.m. Thursday in daylight before deciding how to proceed.
The information he had Wednesday from the National Weather Service is that winds were to gust at 35 to 40 mph throughout the day Thursday but improve Friday to the 10-to-15-mph range.
“We’ve employed extra loaders and equipment once the wind dies down to clear out the roads,” he said.
Blue begged drivers to stay off county roads unless travel was “absolutely necessary.”
“We will have plows stationed throughout the county overnight to aid in emergency calls if needed,” Blue said.
UPDATE: 1:20 p.m.
Area roads were mostly empty Wednesday afternoon, save for plows and some adventurous snowmobilers.
In Farmer City:
In Monticello:
In St. Joseph:
UPDATE: 12:54 p.m.
The National Weather Service office in Lincoln is projecting another 2 to 3 inches of snow will accumulate between now and 6 p.m. After a break, snow is expected to pick up again overnight and into Thursday.
Here is our latest thinking regarding additional snowfall amounts this afternoon. Snow will taper off from west to east, resulting in the heaviest accumulations this afternoon occurring across eastern Illinois. More snow is expected overnight into the day on Thursday #ILwx pic.twitter.com/fCNGyPL8dv— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) February 2, 2022
The weather service also said northerly wind gusts above 30 mph will cause blowing and drifting snow and has reduced visibility to under 1 mile in the area. The public is advised to say home if at all possible.
Treacherous travel conditions will continue this afternoon. Northerly wind gusts over 30 mph are expected, which will create blowing and drifting snow. Visibility is less than one mile across the area, and numerous accidents are being reported. Stay home if at all possible. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/qMaiwUY8u9— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) February 2, 2022
UPDATE: 11:52 a.m.
CHAMPAIGN -- Schnucks stores throughout the area have announced they will be closing early as a result of the storm.
In an email sent to customers, the grocery chain announced that its stores in Champaign, Urbana, Savoy and Mahomet are all set to close at 3 p.m. today and reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Store hours will be updated at schnucks.com/storeupdates.
UPDATE: 10:39 a.m.
CHAMPAIGN -- The westbound lanes of Interstate 74 near the Champaign-Piatt county line have been blocked as a result of "multiple (jack-knifed) semis," according to state police.
Hazardous road conditions contributed to the accidents near milepost 163 between Mansfield and Farmer City.
Also, I-57 northbound is closed at the Bradley exit just north of Kankakee because of a jack-knifed truck.