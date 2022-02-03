The latest on a winter storm that has dumped close to a foot of snow across the area:
UPDATE: 1:15 p.m.
The National Weather Service office in Lincoln's latest update on conditions shows widespread snow on a line from Jacksonville to Pontiac, with heavier amounts now falling around the Interstate 70 corridor.
1200 PM update: Widespread snow continues southeast of a Jacksonville to Pontiac line this morning. Moderate snow is occurring between the I-72 and I-70 corridors. Travel is hazardous as roads remain in poor shape from falling snow as well as blowing and drifting. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/7T2gzKbzRz— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) February 3, 2022
UPDATE: 12:35 p.m.
FARMER CITY — Piatt County Journal-Republican Editor Steve Hoffman captured a few scenes from Farmer City:
UPDATE: 12:10 p.m.
URBANA — Motorists should avoid Interstate 57 south of Champaign entirely. The stretch between Monticello Road and the Pesotum exit is closed in both directions after multiple semitrailer jackknife accidents.
Southbound traffic is being rerouted to Monticello Road, while northbound traffic is being rerouted to U.S. 45.
Pesotum fire Chief Robert Russian said first responders are struggling to reach accident victims in the semis and other vehicles.
UPDATE: 11:37 a.m.
URBANA — The Champaign County sheriff is begging people to stay home if possible today.
"Regardless of what you think of your driving skills, if you don't need to be out today, stay in,” said Sheriff Dustin Heuerman.
Several southern Champaign County fire departments were hampered in their efforts to get to a semitrailer that was on fire on northbound Interstate 57 just north of Pesotum for more than 50 minutes Thursday morning because of multiple jackknifed semis blocking their route.
By the time a truck was able to weave through the traffic to get to the semi at 10:16 a.m., the fire had mostly burned itself out.
Southbound I-57 was reopened about 10:15 a.m. — then closed again shortly thereafter due to a truck crash that blocked both lanes. State police continued to label the driving conditions as very hazardous.
Heuerman said many major county roads are impassable in spots, including Monticello Road south of Savoy.
"Drivers should also avoid North Market Street between Olympian and Hensley Roads, as many semis heeded safety warnings too late and have found no open area to park their semis at Road Ranger, choosing instead to unsafely park them along the side of the roadway on North Market Street," he said. "North Market Street is currently closed due a jackknifed semi."
Heuerman reminded drivers that if they do get in an accident, there is no guarantee that first responders will be able to reach them.
"The Sheriff's Office and other first responders in the county continue to coordinate efforts to provide a response to emergency calls for service," he said. "Responses to non-emergency calls for service will likely be delayed."
Illinois State Police also remind drivers they should not park on the shoulders of interstates as snow plows are out.
UPDATE: 11:06 a.m.
The National Weather Service office in Lincoln released a map of snowfall totals as of 6 a.m. Thursday, as the second round of snow was falling across the area. Champaign and Vermilion counties were in the range of 7 to 8 inches at that time.
Here is an observed snowfall map through this morning. ❄️— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) February 3, 2022
The highest amounts fell within a swath between the IL River & I-72 where approximately 8-15" were reported. Snow amounts east of the IL River are not yet final as it is still snowing. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/3gp9cL2Cz3
UPDATE: 9:45 a.m.
URBANA — Bus service will continue to operate Thursday with some intermittent service changes, according to the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District.
As of about 6 a.m. Thursday, roughly 90 percent of scheduled service was preserved, but portions of some routes — mostly side streets and in fringe areas — were going to be suspended or detoured to avoid hazardous road conditions, the MTD said in an announcement.
Not in operation Thursday due to road conditions was the Champaign County Area Rural Transit Service.
The MTD plans to communicate with riders throughout the day via text and email alerts to subscribers of its MyRide service and through the reroute page on its website and social media.
UPDATE: 8 a.m.
