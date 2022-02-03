The latest on a winter storm that has dumped close to a foot of snow across the area:
UPDATE: 6:52 p.m.
URBANA — A semitrailer crash on eastbound Interstate 74 shut down the highway at milepost 187, a couple miles east of Urbana, for more than an hour.
Traffic was diverted to U.S. 150 via the University Avenue exit for about 90 minutes, after which the right lane of the highway was reopened.
UPDATE: 5:45 p.m.
MAHOMET — Multiple jackknifed semitrailers have blocked eastbound Interstate 74 near the Illinois 47 exit in Mahomet.
State police are diverting traffic to U.S. 150 at the Mansfield exit. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route.
UPDATE: 4:34 p.m.
URBANA — Two Illinois State Police squad cars were involved in accidents eight hours apart Thursday morning on a stretch of Interstate 74 between Urbana and Oakwood.
In the first incident, at 2 a.m. Thursday, a trooper was responding to an accident and was parked with his lights activated on the right shoulder of eastbound I-74 at milepost 188, a few miles east of Urbana, when a semitrailer driven by Leonard A. Smith, 30, of Trenton, N.J., sideswiped his squad car, clipping off part of the side-view mirror.
Neither Smith nor the Trooper was injured in the crash. Smith was given a ticket for driving too fast for conditions.
In the second incident, at 10 a.m. Thursday, a trooper was heading west on I-74 at milepost 203, near Fithian and Muncie, when his squad car was rear-ended by a blue Volkswagen Passet. Neither the Volkswagen driver nor the trooper was injured.
That crash is still being investigated.
State police remind the public of the requirements of the move-over law, also known as “Scott’s Law.” When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and move over.
Violators face a fine between $250 and $10,000 for a first offense, and if the violation causes an injury, their license can be suspended for between six months and two years.
UPDATE: 3:46 p.m.
CHAMPAIGN — Snow-removal efforts around the area have been frustrating at best.
In Champaign County
“We’ve been out all day. I don’t know that we’re accomplishing a whole lot, but there are a whole lot of people out there driving around who should not be,” Champaign County Engineer Jeff Blue said Thursday afternoon. “There are a lot of people getting stuck in the middle of the road. We are chasing the snow and helping out in emergencies when we can."
Blue, who pulled crews off county roads at 6 p.m. Wednesday due to the blowing and dark, said they got back at it early Thursday to try to make some headway on the 200 miles of roadway for which they are responsible.
“The plan is to stay with it tonight (Thursday night and Friday morning) because the winds are supposed to die down after midnight,” Blue said.
About 10 operators are out on county equipment around the clock, working 12-hour shifts from 7 to 7.
“We are just struggling with everything right now,” said Blue, adding that there were many county and township roads that were impassable most of Wednesday night and all day Thursday.
He had employees paying special attention to Monticello Road to help first responders who spent most of Thursday trying to rescue truck drivers and other motorists from a 9-mile stretch of Interstate 57 between Monticello Road and the Pesotum exit.
Firefighters from area volunteer departments staged on the east-west highway as they awaited instructions on how to get to multiple jackknifed semis on both sides of the interstate.
About 9:20 a.m. Thursday, Pesotum firefighters were dispatched to a semi in the northbound lane of I-57 about a mile north of the Pesotum exit that had its brakes on fire.
Because of several other semis that had jackknifed on both sides of the highway, firefighters struggled to get to the truck as the fire intensified, trying to make their way around stalled vehicles on the treacherously slick highway.
About 50 minutes after the initial call, a firetruck reached the semi only to report that the fire had mostly burned itself out.
The slide-offs continued through the morning as state police, firefighters, ambulances and tow trucks tried to get to those in need.
Around noon, the interstate was shut down to traffic in both directions so that tow trucks could begin in earnest moving the semis, a process that took about four hours.
Blue said his crews were hopeful that they could at least have most roads open by sundown Friday.
In Urbana
Vince Gustafson, deputy director of operations at the city's public works department, was asking for patience from Urbana residents wanting to know when their streets would be cleared.
“We’re still rolling — not gaining, but still rolling,” he said Thursday afternoon. “There is no let-up in sight for the next several hours.”
Gustafson said his crews would work 12-hour shifts around the clock, 11 to 11, for the next couple of days at a minimum.
“We’ve made a pass through our primary routes and we have equipment on our secondary routes like frontage roads on the north and south end of town," he said. "We’ve also had a couple pieces of equipment dedicated to keeping control of drifting.
“We hope to start moving through residential routes some time later (Thursday) evening if the snow does let up. We made one pass through everything (Wednesday) night. As soon as we were done, at the rate the snow came down, it covered up everything,” he said, adding some residents doubted crews had done anything. We’re hopeful that once the snow lets up later on, we will be able to make noticeable progress in the residential areas."
Private contractors hired by the city made progress on city parking lots after Wednesday’s snow.
“They came in last night, evidenced by giant mountains of snow in the corners,” he said, adding that the second wave of snow Thursday undid a lot of their hard work.
“Kudos to the meteorologists on this one. They called it pretty accurately,” Gustafson said.
In Champaign
Public works spokesman Kris Koester said the city had received about 13 inches of snow from when it began Wednesday to mid-afternoon Thursday.
“With the additional snowfall (Thursday) on top of what fell (Wednesday), accompanied with the blowing snow, crews continue to work on plowing primary routes," he said. "As temperatures allow and drifting subsides, crews will begin treating primary routes to get them to near bare pavement.
"It is the goal to begin on secondary routes by Friday night,” he said, asking residents to be patient and to get their vehicles off the streets where possible to expedite the work of plow drivers.
Because of the high number of in-town crashes, police have implemented the emergency traffic-crash procedure plan. Motorists can file a crash report on the city's website if damages are estimated at less than $1,500. This applies to hit-and-run crashes as well.
Due to a change in the law last year, drivers are no longer required to file a report with the Illinois Secretary of State's office.
Only crashes involving an injury or one or more vehicles that cannot be driven from the scene will be investigated. Officers may be dispatched if traffic is blocked.
— MARY SCHENK
UPDATE: 3:06 p.m.
The National Weather Service office in Lincoln released an updated forecast calling for snow to taper off from northwest the southeast through the evening. Gusty winds should also taper off overnight.
Once the storm has moved through, expect bitter cold Thursday night and Friday, with wind chills below zero.
Snow will end from northwest to southeast this evening. Gusty winds will continue into the evening, but start to taper off overnight. Bitter cold is expected tonight and Friday night as wind chills fall below zero. No additional precip is expected through this weekend. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/eOr0lOmNtz— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) February 3, 2022
UPDATE: 2:35 p.m.
TUSCOLA — Truckers looking for an escape from the treacherous conditions on Interstate 57 the past two days have flooded the facilities built to cater to them in Tuscola.
Megan Janes, shift lead at the Fuel Mart truck stop on U.S. 36 just east of I-57, said trucks were parked “literally door to door” in the lot.
Beth Jamison, general manager at Road Ranger on the other side of the highway, said she’s never seen anything like the last two days in her more than 20 years on the job.
Janes and a co-worker had been on duty since 6 a.m. Wednesday — more than 30 hours — because no other employees were able to make it into work.
She said some truckers have pitched in to help at the facility, with others in the lot “trying to organize the chaos” of parked rigs.
“Last night was really crazy,” she said. “Our lot normally holds 24 trucks. There’s probably double that now. I just want everyone to be safe.”
They are packed in so tight that only one diesel pump is open.
Several rigs had been stuck in front of Fuel Mart, limiting entrances and exits. The way was cleared Thursday morning.
Over at Road Ranger, some food was getting low, but “we actually just got our food-truck delivery. Now he’s stuck in our parking lot,” Jamison said.
She estimated there were at least another 100 rigs parked across the street in the lot at the Tuscola Outlet Shops and those of the Pizza Hut and Denny’s in front of it.
“My parking lot’s full,” Jamison said. “It’s crazy out there today.”
— DAVE HINTON
UPDATE: 1:15 p.m.
The National Weather Service office in Lincoln's latest update on conditions shows widespread snow on a line from Jacksonville to Pontiac, with heavier amounts now falling around the Interstate 70 corridor.
1200 PM update: Widespread snow continues southeast of a Jacksonville to Pontiac line this morning. Moderate snow is occurring between the I-72 and I-70 corridors. Travel is hazardous as roads remain in poor shape from falling snow as well as blowing and drifting. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/7T2gzKbzRz— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) February 3, 2022
UPDATE: 12:35 p.m.
FARMER CITY — Piatt County Journal-Republican Editor Steve Hoffman captured a few scenes from Farmer City:
UPDATE: 12:10 p.m.
URBANA — Motorists should avoid Interstate 57 south of Champaign entirely. The stretch between Monticello Road and the Pesotum exit is closed in both directions after multiple semitrailer jackknife accidents.
Southbound traffic is being rerouted to Monticello Road, while northbound traffic is being rerouted to U.S. 45.
Pesotum fire Chief Robert Russian said first responders are struggling to reach accident victims in the semis and other vehicles.
— MARY SCHENK
UPDATE: 11:37 a.m.
URBANA — The Champaign County sheriff is begging people to stay home if possible today.
"Regardless of what you think of your driving skills, if you don't need to be out today, stay in,” said Sheriff Dustin Heuerman.
Several southern Champaign County fire departments were hampered in their efforts to get to a semitrailer that was on fire on northbound Interstate 57 just north of Pesotum for more than 50 minutes Thursday morning because of multiple jackknifed semis blocking their route.
By the time a truck was able to weave through the traffic to get to the semi at 10:16 a.m., the fire had mostly burned itself out.
Southbound I-57 was reopened about 10:15 a.m. — then closed again shortly thereafter due to a truck crash that blocked both lanes. State police continued to label the driving conditions as very hazardous.
Heuerman said many major county roads are impassable in spots, including Monticello Road south of Savoy.
"Drivers should also avoid North Market Street between Olympian and Hensley Roads, as many semis heeded safety warnings too late and have found no open area to park their semis at Road Ranger, choosing instead to unsafely park them along the side of the roadway on North Market Street," he said. "North Market Street is currently closed due a jackknifed semi."
Heuerman reminded drivers that if they do get in an accident, there is no guarantee that first responders will be able to reach them.
"The Sheriff's Office and other first responders in the county continue to coordinate efforts to provide a response to emergency calls for service," he said. "Responses to non-emergency calls for service will likely be delayed."
Illinois State Police also remind drivers they should not park on the shoulders of interstates as snow plows are out.
— MARY SCHENK
UPDATE: 11:06 a.m.
The National Weather Service office in Lincoln released a map of snowfall totals as of 6 a.m. Thursday, as the second round of snow was falling across the area. Champaign and Vermilion counties were in the range of 7 to 8 inches at that time.
Here is an observed snowfall map through this morning. ❄️— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) February 3, 2022
The highest amounts fell within a swath between the IL River & I-72 where approximately 8-15" were reported. Snow amounts east of the IL River are not yet final as it is still snowing. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/3gp9cL2Cz3
UPDATE: 9:45 a.m.
URBANA — Bus service in Champaign-Urbana will continue to operate Thursday with some intermittent service changes, according to the Mass Transit District.
As of about 6 a.m. Thursday, roughly 90 percent of scheduled service was preserved, but portions of some routes — mostly side streets and in fringe areas — were going to be suspended or detoured to avoid hazardous road conditions, the MTD said in an announcement.
Not in operation Thursday due to road conditions was the Champaign County Area Rural Transit Service.
The MTD plans to communicate with riders throughout the day via text and email alerts to subscribers of its MyRide service and through the reroute page on its website and social media.
Meanwhile, Danville Mass Transit officials announced there will be no bus service on Friday. It will resume at 7:15 a.m. Saturday, but snow routes will be operated as follows:
- 1 Grant/Logan: No service on Grant, Chandle or Voorhees. Bus will operate Gilbert to Fairchild to Logan.
- Outbound 2 Gilbert/Inbound 4 Bowman: Not running. Please use the outbound 4 Bowman and inbound 2 Gilbert routes.
- 10 Danville-Champaign: Conditions on Interstate 74 will be evaluated, with a decision to be made Friday.
— DEBRA PRESSEY
UPDATE: 8 a.m.
Photo Editor Robin Scholz was out and about Wednesday. Here's some of what she captured from Day 1 of a monster winter storm: