UPDATE: 5:26 p.m.
URBANA — Interstate 74 eastbound has been closed at the University Avenue exit in Urbana as a result of multiple accidents, state police said.
Please use caution and avoid the area.
UPDATE: 5:15 p.m.
MANSFIELD — State police said Interstate 74 eastbound has reopened at milepost 164 west of Mansfield after an accident involving multiple semitrailers, but the westbound lanes remained blocked.
UPDATE: 4:45 p.m.
CHAMPAIGN — A large tree in west Champaign became a casualty of Thursday's winter storm when it split and fell on the road. No one was hurt and there was no damage.
The tree fell about 4:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Park Avenue, near Mattis Avenue. It blocked the road for about a half-hour before crews showed up and cleared the way.
UPDATE: 3:40 p.m.
CHAMPAIGN — High winds accompanying Thursday's sleet and snow appear to have knocked down one side of the driving-range fence at the Champaign Country Club.
Pictures show the north side of the fence, which is mounted on wooden poles similar to telephone poles, lying on the ground alongside the main parking lot, with the poles snapped off at the base.
The side facing Prospect Avenue appears to be still standing.
UPDATE: 3:25 p.m.
MANSFIELD — Interstate 74 eastbound is closed just west of Mansfield due to multiple accidents involving semitrailers, state police said this afternoon.
Troopers are dealing with a rash of accidents due to the weather and road conditions.
Police said travel on I-74 between Mansfield and Champaign "is highly discouraged."
1:15 p.m.:
A wintry mix that began falling in the Champaign-Urbana area over the noon hour has prompted early closings of area schools and some restaurants.