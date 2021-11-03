Listen to this article

CHAMPAIGN -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose by 55 Wednesday, with 7,943 new tests added in the past day.

Active cases were also up, by 18, to 369, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.

Central Champaign zip code area 61820 had the highest number of active cases in the county, with 83.

More to know from the public health district:

-- Total cases to date: 27,597.

-- Close contacts being quarantined: 456, up by 44.

-- Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID: 13, unchanged from Tuesday.

