In baseball
Armstrong-Potomac 4, Fisher 1. The Trojans (4-0) scored a road triumph in nonconference play thanks to two hits apiece from Kollin Asbury and Cain Buhr and six innings of four-hit, one-run ball from Lane Morgan. Buhr drove in two of the Trojans’ runs while Cole Bailey added another RBI. Aiden Cheek plated Bradon Eby to notch the lone run of the game for the host Bunnies (1-1) in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 12, Rantoul 1. A seven-run third inning and a three-run fourth inning carried the Blue Devils (1-4) to a road victory in nonconference play. Tuff Elson drove in five runs on three hits and Amani Stanford added three RBI on two hits to back up a 42/3 inning, eight-strikeout effort from Caden Keleminic on the bump. Elisha Guhl scored the lone run of the game for Rantoul (3-4) in the third inning.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 6, Tuscola 0. Nathan Hale collected three hits for the Knights (1-1), who jetted out to a 5-0 lead in the opening stages of their nonconference home win over Tuscola. Hale scored three runs and collected two hits, a figure that was matched by Wyatt Hilligoss and Maddix Stirrett. Tuscola (1-4) was held to just one hit, which was collected by Colton Musgrave.
Maroa-Forsyth 7, Westville 2. Despite two hits from Kamden Maddox and additional hits from Zach Russell and Easton Barney, the Tigers (6-2) were unable to muster a nonconference road win after falling behind 7-0 after four innings.
Milford 9, Cissna Park 2. Max Cook and Adin Portwood drove in two runs apiece to help the Bearcats (2-2) deal the Timberwolves (1-4) a Vermilion Valley Conference loss in Milford. Portwood also struck out six batters over the course of four innings of work on the mound, with Cissna Park’s offense stemming from runs from Gavin Spitz and Brayden Bruens.
Monticello 8, Champaign Central 1. Colton Vance collected two hits — including a double — to pace Monticello (4-1) in a nonconference win on the Sages’ home field. Luke Teschke chipped in a hit and punched out 10 batters in five innings of work on the mound. Carter Bleakney led the Maroons (4-2) with two hits and scored the team’s lone run of the game in the second inning.
St. Joseph-Ogden 4, Centennial 1. A three-run first inning gave the Spartans (4-3) a lead they would hold for the duration of their nonconference home victory. Caleb Ochs plated two of the Spartans’ runs with a double while Nolan Earley and Luke Landrus drove in the team’s other two runs. Kam Miller plated Jake Miller in the fourth inning to tally the lone run for the Chargers (2-5).
St. Thomas More 11, Schlarman 1. The Sabers (3-1) scored four runs apiece in the fourth and fifth innings to clinch a comfortable victory over Schlarman in nonconference play. Ryan Hendrickson and Jimmy Henderson each drove in three runs and collected three hits while Wilson Kirby and Daniel Suits each doubled in the home triumph. Miles Crosby drove in Rickey Soderstrom to tally the lone run for Schlarman (0-2).
Urbana 5, Monticello 4. Urbana’s junior varsity team earned a walk-off win over Monticello at Prairie Park thanks to three hits from Jaydon Riggs, which included the game-winning double that plated Harper Hartley in the seventh inning. Hartley started the game for the Tigers and surrendered three hits while striking out six in 5 2/3 innings of work.
Villa Grove 11, Georgetown/Ridge Farm-Chrisman 9. The Blue Devils (2-3) fended off a late rally from the Buffaloes, who scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning but fell short of earning a home win in nonconference play. Luke Zimmerman drove in five runs on three hits — including a home run — while Gavin Kiser and Thomas Vandeventer each added two hits. Cameron Steinbaugh paced the Buffaloes (0-2) with three hits while Jase Latoz and Jackson Pratt added two hits apiece.
In softball
Arcola 11, Chrisman 2. Vanessa Condarco and Kacie Sisk each drove in a pair of runs to propel the host Purple Riders (1-2) past the Cardinals (1-1) in a nonconference duel. Sisk and Jacey Kessler each scored twice and Keira Hohlbauch and Reyli Vega both doubled to round out a strong offensive showing. Hohlbauch struck out nine Chrisman batters while Adaleyn Miller drove in both of Chrisman’s runs in the top of the third inning.
Casey-Westfield 2, Villa Grove 1. Villa Grove (3-4) was edged in a nonconference game on its home field that took nine innings to settle. Alexandria Brown was stellar in the circle as she turned in 8 1/3 innings of work and allowed only nine hits while retiring six batters on strikes. Maci Clodfelder drove in Kayln Cordes to plate the Blue Devils’ lone run.
Clifton Central 14, Watseka 8. Becca Benoit collected three hits in four tries and drove in three runs while Christa Holohan drove in two runs with a clutch double, but the Warriors (3-2) were unable to overcome the host Comets in nonconference play.
Fisher 10, Armstrong-Potomac 3. A seven-run third inning propelled the Bunnies (5-2) to a comfortable win over the Trojans (3-1) in nonconference play. Six Fisher batters tallied at least one hit, with a three-hit effort from Karsyn Burke and a pair of hits from Kailey May leading the Bunnies’ attack. Peyton Murphy pitched a complete game in Fisher’s circle, with Cami Saltsgaver’s solo home run the key offensive highlight for the Trojans.
Oakwood 8, Blue Ridge 3. Samantha Dunavan and Lacey Harrison combined to drive in seven of Oakwood’s eight runs in a nonconference home win over Blue Ridge (1-4) that included a four-run sixth inning. Dunavan — who drove in four runs — slammed a home run as part of a two-hit effort, while Harrison legged out a triple among two hits of her own. Gracie Enos pitched a complete game for the Comets (2-5) while surrendering just five hits, three of which came off the bat of Carsyn Stiger.
St. Joseph-Ogden 12, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0. Two home runs from Addy Martinie and additional long balls from Emma McKinney and Shayne Immke powered the Spartans (4-3) as they went 12 for 23 overall against three BHRA pitchers in a five-inning win. Elli Tittle doubled as part of a two-hit effort for the visiting Blue Devils (2-4).
Sullivan 1, Clinton 0. Dual complete games highlighted a pitchers duel in Clinton, where Sullivan (3-1) earned the upper hand thanks to a five-strikeout, three-hit, one-walk effort from Maddy Probus, who helped her own cause in the batter’s box by driving in Chloe Smith in the top of the first inning. That was the lone blemish on Ashley Armstrong’s record in what was otherwise a clean seven innings in which she fanned four batters to key the Maroons (3-6) in the circle.
Tuscola 4, Paris 2. The Warriors (4-0) plated four runs between the second and fourth innings of a nonconference home victory, with a two-run third inning the difference maker in the team’s fourth win of the season. Addyson Ring drove in a pair of runs and Ella Boyer plated a run of her own while Bayleigh Taylor pitched five innings of four-hit ball in the circle.
In boys’ tennis
At Champaign. St. Thomas More claimed a 5-4 victory over Casey-Westfield thanks to singles triumphs from Rohan Thope (7-6, 6-4), Cale Quiram (4-6, 6-4, 11-9), Jack McMahon (6-4, 3-6, 10-8), Olivier Kalonga (2-6, 6-1, 13-11) and a doubles victory from Thope and Hunter Madigan (8-0).
In girls’ soccer
Centennial 1, Monticello 0. Centennial scored a nonconference home win over Monticello after Yameli Salinas scored in the 55th minute of the game and keeper Emma Shield tallied a save with six minutes remaining in regulation.
St. Thomas More 3, St. Teresa 0. The Sabers’ offense caught fire in the late stages of a road triumph in Decatur as Emma Devocelle scored twice and Maddy Swisher added another strike — all in the final 7:12 of the second half. Devocelle and Swisher also added assists, as did MaryBeth Franey , to lift the STM (3-1) to its third win in a row.