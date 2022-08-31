What are the odds? Danville star’s first MLB home run winds up in familiar hands
Jim Rossow
Vice President of News
Jim Rossow is vice president of news at The News-Gazette. His email is jrossow@news-gazette.com.
CINCINNATI — Cole Smalley and his girlfriend, Kinsey Fultz, had relocated to the leftfield seats during Monday’s game in Cincinnati in hopes of catching a home run ball hit by one of his favorite players on his favorite team, Albert Pujols of the Cardinals.
They wound up with something even better.
Smalley and Fultz, in town as part of a strong Danville contingent to take in former Vikings star Chuckie Robinson’s first home game with the Reds, snagged the catcher’s first major league home run, a fifth-inning blast.
“We’re out there and, lo and behold, Chuckie sends that ball directly our way,” said Smalley (Danville High Class of 2002).
The moon shot landed in the section above them but bounced their way.
“All I could think of was ‘We’re taking this ball straight to Chuckie’s mom.’”
Dionne Robinson was attending her first game since Chuckie’s call-up to the Reds. She was seated near the home team’s dugout, joined by younger son Caleb and several of Chuckie’s coaches from Danville. “The look on her face when he hit it was something else,” said Gary Gritton, who coached Chuckie — as well as Smalley — at Danville High and was in attendance. “She was overcome with emotion.”
Reds staff delivered the home run ball to Dionne and — after the game — invited Smalley, Gritton and Chuckie’s family onto the field for photos and, as it turns out, hugs. Chuckie signed another baseball to present to Smalley and gave his fellow Viking a shoutout in his postgame news conference.
“Super small world,” Chuckie told reporters, adding that Mom would get to keep the ball.
“A fabulous experience,” said Smalley, now 38 and a chef in Indianapolis who planned to return to Great American Ball Park on Tuesday.
“Just a really neat night,” Gritton said. In a crowd of 11,051 in a ballpark 200 miles from Danville, “it’s amazing that someone he knew just so happened to catch it.”
