“I offer my deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Officer Chris Oberheim. Officer Oberheim lost his life today serving his community, and we honor his bravery. May his memory be a blessing to those who knew and loved him.
“My thoughts are also with the officer who is still hospitalized. I pray for a swift recovery.
“These events should serve as a reminder to all that police officers go to work each day not knowing if they will return home to their families. I learned about this tragedy as I was meeting with federal and local prosecutors and other law enforcement authorities to focus on how we can collaborate to fight the increase of violent crime in central Illinois.
“We must recognize the courage and service of officers who are on the front lines of this effort, and we pray for their safety as they protect our communities.”
— KWAME RAOUL, Illinois Attorney General
“I am sad to hear of the passing of Officer Chris Oberheim. He was a true public servant and was a credit to the badge he wore. Officer Oberheim put the people of his community first. His life and service should not be forgotten. My thoughts and prayers are for Officer Oberheim’s wife and his four children.
“The brave officers in our communities deserve to come home to their families. The public denigration of law enforcement is putting the lives of these public servants in grave danger. ... The attacks on law enforcement must stop.
“The men and women who wear the uniform have taken an oath to protect and serve. Their service to our community should be celebrated, not vilified, and especially in the case of Officer Oberheim — never forgotten.”
— MARY MILLER, U.S. Representative (R-Oakland)
“I am saddened by the tragic news regarding Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim. On behalf of the Board of Trustees, and the entire village organization, I offer our most sincere and heartfelt condolences to the Oberheim family and the Champaign Police Department. The Village of Savoy offers its support to the City of Champaign and will assist however we can.
“The men and women of law enforcement are not just public servants. They are not faceless or nameless cogs in a machine. They are human. They are flesh and blood. They are our family. They are our brothers and sisters. Our mothers and fathers. Our sons and our daughters. This is a loss that we all share and we should all be outraged by.
“I also hope for the full and speedy recovery of the officer still hospitalized. Our prayers are with both officers and their families.
“Our community has lost a hero today. Heaven has gained an angel. Godspeed, Officer Oberheim.”
— JOHN BROWN, Savoy Village President
“Ever the professional, Officer Oberheim will be remembered for his bravery in the line of duty, his devotion to protecting the people of Champaign, and his love for his family.
“He served his community honorably and will be missed by all. I send my prayers and condolences to Officer Oberheim’s family, friends, colleagues and loved ones.”
— DAN CAULKINS, State Representative (R-Decatur)