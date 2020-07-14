As we approach the end of the fourth month since COVID-19 arrived in earnest in Illinois, the number of cases in the U.S. has passed 3.2 million, with over 130,000 deaths. Champaign County has now passed 1,000 cases, with 17 deaths to date.
Risk factors reported by the CDC for severe COVID-19 disease include underlying health conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, type 2 diabetes and obesity. Age has been associated with a higher fatality risk. Given that there is no treatment or cure for COVID-19, prevention efforts remain paramount.
To undertake an analysis of how Champaign County has fared, one can compare local and national case fatality rates and the percentage of fatalities, broken down by age group as benchmarks.
Using CDC demographic data, around 5 percent of the deaths and 60 percent of the cases nationwide have been people 50 years of age and younger. In Champaign County, in contrast, 80 percent of the cases have been in people 50 years of age and younger.
With a younger cohort of cases, the number of expected deaths in Champaign County should also be lower, and indeed it is, at 22 (instead of 47, if our cases to date had mirrored the national age profile).
Given that we have had 17 deaths, our community is faring slightly better than predicted based on the national average.
Is this cause for celebration? Any deaths attributable to COVID-19 are tragic. The better-than-average outcomes suggest that our local hospitals have managed COVID-19 patients well and our community is generally healthy.
Will we remain so fortunate or will we experience reversion to the mean and have a higher rate of deaths in the coming weeks?
Being in Phase 4 in the Restore Illinois plan does not mean we have arrived. In fact, it means that the hard work has now just begun. Each person must take greater responsibility for the well-being of others and our community.
The virus continues to silently and invisibly circulate locally and nationally.
At-risk populations in our community continue to be vulnerable. To date, people 65 years of age and older have represented 19 percent of the cases nationally, yet they account for 80 percent of the deaths.
Put another way, there is a 20 percent chance that if such a person becomes infected, they will die.
If you are at low risk, or do not like to practice social distancing or wear a face mask, or just think this is a hoax, consider this: Would you go to the grocery store, go shopping or gather with others with such odds?
Protecting older adults — including our parents, our grandparents and our older friends, and those with underlying health conditions — should be a top priority for us all.
Over the next two months, a growing number of university students will return to our community. This is predominantly a low-risk group, some of whom may be infected but asymptomatic.
The greater number of people locally also creates more opportunities for community transmission of the virus in grocery stores, bars and restaurants, increasing the likelihood of high-risk people becoming infected.
Champaign County residents should be grateful that our area has not been as hard hit as Chicago and its surrounding counties.
This is not, however, the time to rest on our laurels.
We must remain vigilant, because Phase 4 does not mean the virus has stopped spreading.
The virus is present, penalizing any lapses in social distancing, face mask use in public or hand hygiene with new infections. These countermeasures must continue if we are to remain a step ahead of the virus.
Adhering to them is an individual choice with community-wide implications.
Thank you for doing your part.