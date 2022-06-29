Parade of C-U Stars

Join us this Monday July 4th for our annual Parade of the C-U Stars. It's nine hours of local music. Here are some of the artists you'll hear:
|Candy Foster
|George Faber & Stronghold`
|Ginger
|No Secret
|Blues Deacons
|Elvis Brothers
|Kook Ray & the Polaroidz
|Last Gentlemen
|Impalas
|Alison Krause
|Dan Fogelberg
|Head East
|Catching Hickory
|Painkillers Blues Band
|Joni Laurence
|Appaloosa
|Finchley Boys
|One Eyed Jacks
|REO Speedwagon
|Absinthe Blind
|Clockwork Orange
|Skater
|Third Stone
|Ship
|Temple of Low Men
|We the Animals
|Screams
|Poster Children
|Menthol
|Lou DiBello
|All Star Frogs
|Shades of Blue
|Silver Bullet Band
|Bluesweed
|Funky Butt Drum Club
|Tractor Kings
|Vertebrats
|Champaign
|Dan Fogelberg
|Combo Audio
|Ashland
|Heavy Duty
|Erin Isaac
|Kings Highway
|Beauty Shop
|Boat Drunks
|Delta Kings
|Thom Bishop
|Water Brothers
|Elsinore
|Head East
|Kilborn Alley
|Feather Train
|Uncle Meat
|Ancient Ways
|Blues Deacons
|Elvis Brothers
|Vertigo
|Handcuffs
|Unpossible
|Champaign
|Drew Cagle & the Reputation
|Rathskeller
|Slink Rand
|Champaign Underground
|Pork & the Havana Ducks
|Hum
|Clockwork Orange
|Short Bus
|Sarge
|Keith Harden
|Esquires
|Edge
|Doc Shredd
|Regiment
|Jesse Ross Band
|Kilborn Alley
|Mighty Pranksters
|Nix 86
|Alison Krause
|Bruiser & the Virtues
|Esquires
|Starcastle
|Lynn O'Brien
|King Tz
|Boat Drunks
|Sun Stereo
|Animator
|Gazelle
|Don't Talk Back
|One Eyed Jacks
|No Secret
|Ktels
|All Star Frogs
|Combo Audio
|Games
|Moon Seven Times
|Otis & the Elevators
|Rave
|Sunday
|Elsinore
|Keith Harden
|Hangovers
|Angie Heaton
|Brain Forest
|REO Speedwagon
|Mudhens
|Nix 86
|Vertebrats
|Jesse Ross Band
|Mighty Pranksters
|Rocky Maffit Group
|Suede Chain
|Velvet Angel
|Rogues
|Michael Garcia
|Jimmy Bean
|Mosaic
|Flat Earth Society
|Duke of Uke
|Captain Rat & the Blind Rivets
|Rathskeller
|ESP
|Last Gentlemen
|Pork & the Havana Ducks
|REO Speedwagon
|Bluesweed
|Candy Foster
|Coal Kitchen
|Drew Fredrickson
|Finchley Boys
|George Faber & Stronghold
|Ginger
|Rave
|REO Speedwagon