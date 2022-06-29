Parade of C-U Stars
Join us this Monday July 4th for our annual Parade of the C-U Stars. It's nine hours of local music. Here are some of the artists you'll hear:

Candy Foster
George Faber & Stronghold`
Ginger
No Secret
Blues Deacons
Elvis Brothers
Kook Ray & the Polaroidz
Last Gentlemen
Impalas
Alison Krause
Dan Fogelberg
Head East
Catching Hickory
Painkillers Blues Band
Joni Laurence
 
 
 
Appaloosa
Finchley Boys 
One Eyed Jacks
REO Speedwagon
Absinthe Blind
Clockwork Orange
Skater
Third Stone
Ship
Temple of Low Men
We the Animals
Screams
Poster Children
Menthol
Lou DiBello
 
 
 
All Star Frogs
Shades of Blue
Silver Bullet Band
Bluesweed
Funky Butt Drum Club
Tractor Kings
Vertebrats
Champaign 
Dan Fogelberg
Combo Audio
Ashland
Heavy Duty
Erin Isaac
Kings Highway
Beauty Shop 
 
 
 
Boat Drunks 
Delta Kings
Thom Bishop
Water Brothers
Elsinore
Head East
Kilborn Alley 
Feather Train
Uncle Meat
Ancient Ways
Blues Deacons
Elvis Brothers
Vertigo
Handcuffs
Unpossible 
 
 
 
Champaign
Drew Cagle & the Reputation
Rathskeller
Slink Rand
Champaign Underground
Pork & the Havana Ducks
Hum 
Clockwork Orange
Short Bus
Sarge
Keith Harden
Esquires
Edge
Doc Shredd
Regiment
 
 
 
Jesse Ross Band
Kilborn Alley
Mighty Pranksters
Nix 86
Alison Krause
Bruiser & the Virtues
Esquires
Starcastle
Lynn O'Brien
King Tz
Boat Drunks
Sun Stereo
Animator
Gazelle
Don't Talk Back
 
 
 
One Eyed Jacks
No Secret
Ktels
All Star Frogs
Combo Audio
Games
Moon Seven Times
Otis & the Elevators
Rave
Sunday
Elsinore
Keith Harden
Hangovers
Angie Heaton
Brain Forest
 
 
 
REO Speedwagon
Mudhens
Nix 86
Vertebrats
Jesse Ross Band
Mighty Pranksters
Rocky Maffit Group
Suede Chain
Velvet Angel
Rogues
Michael Garcia
Jimmy Bean
Mosaic
Flat Earth Society
Duke of Uke
 
 
 
Captain Rat & the Blind Rivets
Rathskeller
ESP 
Last Gentlemen
Pork & the Havana Ducks
REO Speedwagon
Bluesweed
Candy Foster
Coal Kitchen
Drew Fredrickson
Finchley Boys
George Faber & Stronghold
Ginger 
Rave 
REO Speedwagon

