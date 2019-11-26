News-Gazette staff writer Scott Richey is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Here’s how their latest polls compare with the real ones.
Scott’s AP Top 25 poll
RK., TEAM REC. PREV.
1. Oregon 4-0 1
2. Baylor 5-0 2
3. Texas A&M 4-0 3
4. Stanford 5-0 4
5. South Carolina 6-0 5
6. Florida State 5-0 6
7. Oregon State 5-0 7
8. Maryland 5-1 8
9. UCLA 4-0 9
10. UConn 5-0 10
11. Mississippi State 5-0 11
12. N.C. State 5-0 12
13. Louisville 5-0 13
14. Kentucky 5-0 14
15. Michigan State 5-0 15
16. Indiana 4-0 17
17. West Virginia 4-0 18
18. Tennessee 5-0 22
19. Arizona 6-0 23
20. South Dakota 5-0 24
21. DePaul 4-1 NR
22. Miami 4-1 16
23. South Florida 5-1 19
24. Arkansas 5-1 20
25. Northwestern 5-0 25
Scott’s breakdown: Can’t argue with the success coming out of Vermillion, S.D. The Coyotes are 85-22 in coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s now three-plus seasons and have beaten two good mid-majors (Green Bay and Drake) and two power six teams (Utah and Missouri) this year.
The AP Top 25 poll
RK., TEAM REC. PREV.
1. Oregon (28) 4-0 1
2. Baylor (2) 5-0 2
3. Stanford 5-0 3
4. UConn 5-0 4
5. South Carolina 6-0 5
6. Texas A&M 4-0 6
7. Oregon State 5-0 7
8. Louisville 5-0 8
9. Maryland 5-1 9
10. Mississippi State 5-0 10
11. UCLA 4-0 11
T-12. Florida State 5-0 12
T-12. N.C. State 5-0 14
14. Kentucky 5-0 13
15. Michigan State 5-0 15
16. DePaul 4-1 19
17. Indiana 4-0 18
18. Syracuse 3-1 17
19. Miami 4-1 16
20. Tennessee 5-0 23
21. South Florida 5-1 22
22. Gonzaga 3-1 22
23. West Virginia 4-0 25
24. Arizona 6-0 NR
25. Arkansas 5-1 20
Others receiving votes: South Dakota 52, Michigan 44, Notre Dame 44, Missouri State 36, Minnesota 8, Arizona State 6, Drake 6, California 3, Northwestern 2.